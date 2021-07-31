SENECA FALLS — The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to the closing of State Route 414 in the Town of Fayette, just south of Seneca Falls.
The roadway will be closed between County Route 121, south to Zwick Road, from Monday, Aug. 2, through Sept. 1, to facilitate a box culvert replacement.
Route 414 (Ovid Street) connects Seneca Falls to the Village of Watkins Glen between Cayuga and Seneca lakes. A signed detour will be in place directing drivers to use State Route 96 to bypass the closed section of roadway.
Additionally, State Route 96 north of the City of Ithaca, in the Town of Ulysses, Tompkins County, also will be closed during the same time period between Iradell Road, north to Wilkins Road, for similar repairs.
Route 96 traverses between Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake connecting Ithaca in the south to the Village of Waterloo and the New York State Thruway in the North. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to use State Routes 79 and 227 to bypass the closed section of roadway.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone areas and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.