WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Kyle Lovell as the next Seneca County manager.
He started officially as deputy county manager on Wednesday, a role he will serve in for five-plus months. He will succeed Mitch Rowe as county manager when Rowe retires by the end of the year.
“I am absolutely humbled, and extremely grateful to Chairman of the Board Mike Enslow and the entire Seneca County Board of Supervisors for their support and vote of confidence in bringing me on board,” Lovell said in a news release. “I look forward to embracing the challenges and diving into this incredible opportunity as the next county manager in such a vibrant and historic community of fantastic municipalities.”
Lovell was hired after a nationwide search that drew 17 applicants.
An Onondaga County native, he recently retired as a Senior Operations Manager in the U.S. Air Force, where he aided in the standup of 10 different Fighter Wing’s F-35 flying operations across the globe, directing maintenance operations and personnel management. He is a veteran of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, as well as multiple overseas tours in support of the Global War on Terror campaign.
Lovell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Wayland Baptist (Texas) University, a Master of Public Policy from Liberty University (Virginia), and an Executive Master of Public Administration degree from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University. He also is a graduate of the Conflict/Collaboration program at the Syracuse University Center for Negotiation and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified.
“I want to thank Mitch Rowe for his many years of dedicated public service, and his leadership will leave an indelible mark on Seneca County for many years to come,” Lovell said. “I look forward to working with him in this transition. Finally, I would never have achieved any success if not for the continued support and relentless commitment of my wife Melissa. Her unwavering belief in me has driven me to pursue my lifelong dream of local government management.”
Enslow thanked for this service to the country and said, “I believe that public service at the local level as a county manager represents a natural transition for someone of his pedigree, work ethic and caliber. I also want to thank members of the search committee who assisted me and the Board in this process. Lastly, I want to express gratitude for Mitch Rowe, for his years of service to the county and for working with us on a defined, structured succession plan to ensure a smooth transition in this critically important position.”