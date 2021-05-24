ROMULUS — On Monday, Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was officially named the first New York State Veterans Cemetery.
“This is a great day for the people of New York State, the Finger Lakes region, Seneca County and for all veterans across our State and Nation,” said former New York State Sen. Mike Nozzolio, who chaired the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Citizens’ Committee.
"After over two and a half decades of perseverance, hard work, dedication and commitment to our cause, we are extremely pleased and grateful to Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Site Selection Committee he designated for the unanimous selection of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery as the first New York State Veterans Cemetery."