WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with more than a dozen businesses and organizations, is hosting a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt this week to encourage local commerce and visitation.
The event is free and open to public participation from March 29 to April 5. Participating businesses will act as an official “Egg Stop” location and feature Easter-themed displays. Included in each display will be a unique code and directions for participants to enter a grand prize drawing. Contestants that visit all Egg Stops and gather each corresponding code will increase their chances to win.
In addition, each Egg Stop display will offer complimentary candy treats and a coloring-book rendition of the participating business. Artisans of all ages are encouraged to upload their completed designs to social media channels on Facebook or Instagram and tag the Chamber’s page (@DiscoverSeneca) for additional prizes. The Chamber will feature the artwork on its website in April.
As one of the region’s largest networks for business advocacy and tourism promotion, the Chamber recognizes the support offered for this event by its Platinum members: del Lago Resort & Casino, Quality Inn, Seneca Meadows, Generations Bank, ITT Goulds Pumps and Lyons National Bank. In addition, more than two dozen local businesses have donated prizes for the drawings. To view a complete list, visit www.SenecaChamber.org or contact the Chamber for more information at: (315) 568-2906.