GENEVA — On Oct. 9, members of the Seneca Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to chapter founder Ann Elizabeth Swift Martin, who is interred in Washington Street Cemetery.
The chapter was organized on that date in 1893 with Martin as Organizing Regent and 11 other Geneva women joining as charter members.
In addition to serving as the first regent of Seneca Chapter, Martin, the daughter of Commodore Jonathan W. Swift and Isabella Fitzhugh Swift, was a community leader serving as the first president of the Board of Women Managers of the proposed Geneva Medical and Surgical Hospital. Martin also organized the first commemoration of Memorial Day here.
The National Society DAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations.
Find more information at facebook.com/TodaysDAR.