SENECA FALLS — If you are looking for an outdoor event in these days of the coronavirus, the Seneca Falls Rotary may have it for you — a yard sale in People’s Park.
Running Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hundreds of items will be available for purchase, and the best thing is that 100% of donations to the SF Rotary help the local community.
Social distancing measures will be in place and attendees are required to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer also will be available on site for use during the day. Display tables will be sanitized regularly and sale items will be spread out for distancing protocols.
Some of the items include a Wagner-brand paint sprayer and power roller still in the box, a poker table, vintage sheet music, antique glass bottles, an indoor/outdoor area rug, a Poulan-brand electric string trimmer weed eater, books, kitchen items and much more.
Due to the pandemic, regularly scheduled fundraising activities have been suspended, but with donations from the yard sale, the Seneca Falls Rotary will be able to continue supporting community projects.
“These sale items have been donated by Rotarians then assembled by the Rotary crew. It’s a fun day in the park and we invite community members to visit and participate,” said SF Rotary President Linda Knight. “100% of the yard sale proceeds go to the Seneca Falls Rotary Service Foundation. We are very grateful to any of you who also wish to donate. For your convenience we accept cash, credit cards and PayPal.”
Seneca Falls Rotary supports such local community groups and events as Camp Onseyawa, Backpack Program, Hand Sanitizer Giveaway-Stone Soup project, Literacy Volunteers of Seneca County, National Women’s Hall of Fame, Reading Week, Safe Harbors in the Finger Lakes, Seneca County Children’s Committee, Seneca County Christmas Project, Seneca County House of Concern, Seneca County Youth Bureau, Seneca Falls Library, Seneca Falls Historical Society, The Little Red Bookshelf project, United Way of Seneca County, Seneca Falls Project Graduation as well as a school supply and dictionary project for local schools.
The Seneca Falls Rotary also provides over $2,000 annually in scholarships to deserving graduating seniors from Mynderse Academy.
Of course, there is the possibility that weather could force the event inside, and if that is the case, it will still be held Saturday at the Seneca Falls Community Center.
“Please consider making a donation now to Seneca Falls Rotary,” Knight added.
To learn more or to make a donation, go to senecafallsrotary.org.