GENEVA — The suspect in incidents that occurred in three area communities, including what police are calling a homicide in Waterloo, surrendered to authorities at about 1:25 p.m. Friday at Elmcrest Apartments on Lewis Street.
Earlier Friday, Waterloo schools have been placed on lockdown, according to Superintendent Terri Bavis. Reportedly, there was an incident in Auburn Friday morning that may have involved the alleged suspect, also, although the Times has been unable to confirm that information.