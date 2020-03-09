WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society is celebrating its 190th anniversary this year by looking ahead to its bicentennial with a goal to expand its building in the next 10 years.
The story of the library began on March 13, 1830 with a public meeting to consider establishing a public library in the village. The historical society was founded on April 9, 1875 with a mission to preserve the history of the village.
On March 22, 1876, the two entities combined into one and incorporated as the Waterloo Library and Historical Society. One hundred forty years ago this year, on Sept. 28, 1880, the cornerstone was laid for the existing building.
Now, nearly two centuries after the original library started, WLHS is looking to expand the current building around its existing footprint, even while it celebrates the 190 years the library has been in the community.
“The idea of the expansion is to better serve the community in general, increasing access and, by doing so, creating a space that is a discovery center, where you get to learn about the history (of Waterloo) and increase your knowledge of what interests you,” said Cyndi Park-Sheils, WLHS executive director.
Plenty of events will be held over the year to both commemorate the 190th anniversary and raise funds for the future expansion. It all begins at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 with a musical shindig to celebrate the library’s birthday. Along with refreshments and a scavenger hunt, there will be a lineup of musical performances.
With 2020 also marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote nationwide, WLHS will host three “strong female performers” for events, Park-Sheils said. The lineup includes singer-songwriter Christine Lavin presenting a concert and workshop April 17-18.
The play “Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti-Suffrage Satire” will take place July 21, and New York City-based singer Rorie Kelly will present a concert and workshop Oct. 17.
Other events on the WLHS calendar include the Henry C. Wells Award presentation on May 22 to start Memorial Day weekend; a barbecue in the late spring or early summer; the annual summer reading program; the Cookie Run in September; the fall library book sale; a vendor fair and barbecue in October; and a Civil War play, “Now We Stand By Each Other Always,” Oct. 7.
The original combination of the library and historical society made sense, Park-Sheils said, and it still does in the 21st century, since the purpose of both entities revolves around satisfying people’s thirst for knowledge and information of the community and the world around them.
“It’s all about learning, all about education,” she said. “It’s a broad pairing of knowledge.”
With that in mind, she said, WLHS is planning a project that will expand the building’s physical space in order to expand its services to the community. The organization will seek community support in the form of financial contributions throughout the process.
The project would begin, Park-Sheils said, with a “historically sensitive” renovation of Fatzinger Hall, the theater on the second floor of the building. Ensuing renovations would aim to “leave a legacy for the next 190 years,” she added, including restoring artwork such as a painting of early benefactor Thomas Fatzinger.
“We want to make sure the community can be served the best way possible in the next 190 years, as they (original founders) had done in 1830,” she said.
As far as the 190th anniversary itself, it is interesting for a historical society to put the anniversary in historical context. One hundred ninety years means the library began five years after the Erie Canal opened.
It was nearly two decades old when women’s rights advocates met for the Seneca Falls Convention in July 1848; by the time Waterloo hosted its first Memorial Day commemoration in 1866, the library was well established in the community.
At its centennial in 1930, America was in the midst of the Great Depression and women had been voting nationally for just a decade.
“It shows the staying power of libraries,” Park-Sheils said of the anniversary. “Even during the worst of times, libraries have been able to prevail. A thirst for knowledge is what allows historical societies to stay around.”
And the planned expansion will give WLHS even more staying power. It will allow more people from the community to access the building, Park-Sheils said, noting that it is not totally handicap-accessible and has outgrown its space, particularly for children’s programming.
“We’ve made the best out of the space we have, but it’s difficult sometimes,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure everyone can access this, people of all needs and types. It’s always been a library’s goal to break down the barriers for the community. We’re continuing to work to break down barriers.”
Breaking down barriers is what the library did by doing away with overdue fines last year, and Park-Sheils said expanding the building is another step forward. She added that the archives and collection from the National Memorial Day Museum will be moved to the WLHS to allow year-round access to these items.
“We’ve come upon a time when it has to be done. At the same time, we’ve come upon the exact right time for it to be done,” she said, noting Waterloo seeks to grow its downtown portion and libraries prove to be drivers of economic development and stability. “If there’s a thriving library and community center, the potential to be a vibrant town increases with the continued vibrancy of a library.”