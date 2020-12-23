SENECA FALLS — Sawyer Updike of Seneca County has a lifetime of hunting ahead.
Updike recently was announced as the winner of the Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited annual Greenwing lifetime NYS hunting license.
“We are so pleased to present the lifetime gift of enjoying the outdoor activities that come with a NYS lifetime sporting license to Sawyer,” said Ron Golumbeck, Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited chairman.
Seneca Meadows sponsored the award, which was given via a partnership that includes Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited and Seneca County 4-H along with support of New York Ducks Unlimited, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, MidwayUSA, Quaker Boy, Kuneytown Sportsmens Club and R3 Initiative, MacDougall Sportsmen’s Club, The Wild Harvest Table, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension and New York State 4-H Shooting Sports.
Sawyer, along with other Seneca County 4-H members, entered the drawing as part of the 4-H Shooting Sports—Seneca Falls Ducks Unlimited Waterfowl Hunting, Conservation & Shotgun Safety series.
As the winner, Sawyer will enjoy a lifetime of hunting in New York state. That hunting journey is off to a great start as he found success during the recent whitetail deer season.
As for the workshop series, it included informative presentations such as hunting dog demonstrations, duck nesting box construction, and waterfowl calling and decoy strategy. 2021 programs will be announced in early spring.