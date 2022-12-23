CANANDAIGUA — The sentencing of two brothers in connection with an October 2020 armed robbery of a Geneva man was delayed Thursday in Ontario County Court.
Ontario County Judge Frederick Reed rescheduled the sentencing of Geneva residents and siblings Lateef Jokogbola-Odusanya and Maleek Odusanya to Feb. 2 after a disagreement over restitution to the victim.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Peter Van Dellon said he requested restitution for the property taken from the robbery victim.
“We were unable to reach agreement with the defense counsel as to what the appropriate amount of restitution should be, so the matter was rescheduled for a restitution hearing on Feb. 2 in front of Judge (Frederick) Reed,” Van Dellon wrote in an email. “Once the hearing is compete, it is possible Judge Reed can decide to impose sentence at that time, or he could choose to adjourn to a different date.”
Maleek Odusanya is being represented by attorney Joseph Lobosco, while Lateef Jokogbola Odusanya is being represented by attorney Robert Tucker.
In September, the brothers were found guilty by an Ontario County jury of felony burglary, robbery and grand larceny charges. They were convicted of robbing a Geneva man of a large amount of money at gunpoint.
Maleek, 29, was arrested in October 2020 after what Geneva police said was an intensive investigation. Lateef, 26, left the area shortly after the robbery, but was arrested in March 2022 after police learned he had returned to Geneva.
The brothers have been in the Ontario County Jail without bail since their conviction.