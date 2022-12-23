Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Windy. Morning high of 37F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Areas of blowing snow. Low 9F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.