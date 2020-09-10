MANCHESTER/SHORTSVILLE — These neighboring Ontario County communities are having a joint ceremony Friday to remember the events and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.
The event, which will run from approximately 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., is a collaboration of the Manchester and Shortsville fire departments with Ontario County Back the Blue.
It will start at the Manchester Fire Department, on Clifton Street, with a short welcome and speech by past Chief Harry Bowker. There will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., when the first hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center’s north tower.
Members of both fire departments, county sheriff’s office and state police will make a silent procession down Route 21 to Main Street in Shortsville, and stop at the Shortsville Fire Department on Sheldon Street.
A short ceremony will be held at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the Shortsville FD. Chief Jason Wagner will give a short speech and there will be a moment of silence at 9:02 a.m., when the second plane hit the trade center’s south tower.
The public is welcome to attend, but people will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.