GENEVA — The Geneva Police Department was one of several agencies Tyler Turner applied to after graduating from the Onondaga Police Academy in 1997.
While he hoped to land a job with the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Turner didn’t balk when then-GPD Chief Frank Pane offered him a patrol officer position in the city.
Twenty-five years later, he has no regrets.
“I just fit in here. It’s worked out very well,” Turner said earlier this week. “I care about the people who live here, and it is good work we’re doing. It’s important work.”
Turner, who was promoted to sergeant in 2008, retires today (Jan. 6) after a quarter-century run with the GPD. Chief Mike Passalacqua, who plans to retire in June after 20 years with the department, said it’s an accomplishment these days for a police officer to get to the 25-year mark and beyond.
“Sgt. Turner has been a dedicated 25-year employee of the police department,” Passalacqua said. “He has put his heart and soul into his career and has always been willing to go above and beyond in his duties to ensure anyone he had contact with was helped to the best of his abilities.”
Turner joined the U.S. Marine Corps just days after graduating from Midlakes High School in 1989. He served four years, graduating from Marine Corps Scout Sniper school and doing two tours in Iraq.
He was honorably discharged in 1993 with the rank of corporal (E-4) and enrolled in the criminal justice program at Finger Lakes Community College, earning an associate degree in 1995. Years later he earned a degree as a paralegal.
Turner also began working as a machinist at G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs in 1993. He did that for four years before entering the police academy.
“My whole family was employed at Lisk,” he said. “I sort of followed in their footsteps, but I knew I wanted to be a police officer.”
Turner went through numerous trainings and earned instructor certificates during his time with the GPD. He is an instructor for general police topics, firearms, and Tasers, among other subjects.
He also served on the GPD’s bike patrol and graduated from the FBI’s sniper and advanced sniper schools. That led to Turner joining the sheriff’s office emergency response team — commonly known as the SWAT unit — several years ago as a sniper.
“I was lucky enough to finally get on the SWAT team,” he said. “Chief Passalacqua thought it would be good idea. It has worked out extremely well.”
While Turner’s long career led to him becoming one of the GPD’s most recognizable faces in the city, in police circles he became known as an officer who would volunteer for duty few — if any — others would. That included being mauled by K-9s, Tased, and hit with “simunitions” (non-lethal training ammunition).
“It’s important for officers to understand how the Taser affects people,” Turner said, before adding with a chuckle: “Well, everybody had a big head and said they were going to volunteer to get Tased, and this and that. About 12 people said ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’ then absolutely zero wanted to go through with it. So I took one for the team.”
In 2016, Turner and his family bought a 38-acre farm on Bostwick Road in Phelps. Named Heaven Sent Farms, it grows organic produce that can be picked by customers. He is active in the Geneva Farmers Market and is known to have some of the best blueberries in the Finger Lakes.
“We also raise bees and have 900 blueberry bushes,” he said, noting he plans to work on the farm and as a part-time paralegal for Ontario County after retiring from the GPD. “We are near the Thruway and have capitalized on it. We’ve had people here from all over the world: Spain, Italy, France. It’s pretty cool.”
As he looks back on his long career, Turner said he relied on his Marine Corps years and a simple philosophy when it came to dealing with people.
“I’ve experienced everything from a person getting their ear cut off to child abuse, drug dealing, and people dying. It does weigh on you,” he said. “It really boils down to something simple: treating people the way you want to be treated yourself. I tell other officers that it could be their sister, brother, mother, whoever. If someone needs help, you don’t turn away from that.
“I got my last haircut (as an active officer) downtown this week and ran into a lot of the people I have come to know over the years. It was pretty cool.”
“His leadership, experience, and long tenure as a patrol sergeant will be missed,” Passalacqua added. “This is a well-deserved retirement for not only Sgt. Turner, but his family as well. We wish him a long, happy, and healthy retirement.”