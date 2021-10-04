PENN YAN — The watershed that drains into Seneca and Keuka lakes is huge, covering 633 square miles in five counties.
How to protect that massive area, and improve the quality of water in the two connected Finger Lakes, is the subject of a Nine Element Watershed Management Plan that will be the topic of a public session at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Yates County office building.
The meeting will focus on identifying and prioritizing management actions to include in the 9E Plan. A representative from the consulting firm of Cazenovia-based EcoLogic LLC will present information on where nutrients and sediment pollution are highest, best management practices to reduce pollutants, projections on the impact approaches will have on water quality, and a proposed course of action.
Public participation will be part of the program. The session will be recorded.
“While development of the plan will have taken a few years, its execution will take decades,” said Ian Smith, Seneca Lake watershed steward. “It is critical to remember that implementation of nearly all practices is voluntary and, for this reason, it is important we get feedback from all watershed stakeholders to help identify the most realistic and achievable path forward.”
This will be the second of three public sessions on the 9E Plan. The third will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Watkins Glen Community Center. At that session, a completed draft of the 9E plan will be reviewed and discussed before it is submitted for state review and approval.
The final, state-approved plan, whose development is being funded by multiple sources, will be unveiled at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Yates County office building.
The Seneca-Keuka watershed includes the town of Italy in western Yates County, the town of Geneva in Ontario County, and the west side of Seneca County.
For more information about the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Partnership, call (315) 781-4559 or email ismith@hws.edu, or call Colby Peterson at (315) 536-5188 or email colby@ycsoilwater.com.