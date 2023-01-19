WATERLOO — A third-generation affiliate of the Sessler Companies wants to expand its headquarters building on Route 96.
Family-owned 5S Development LLC, which specializes in demolition, wrecking and development, is proposing a 5,000-square-foot, two-story addition to its current corporate office. The company has applied for a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, an exemption from paying sales tax on the purchase of equipment, supplies and materials associated with the addition, and be exempt from the mortgage recording tax.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has scheduled a public hearing on the application for 1 p.m. Friday in the Seneca County Office Building’s Heroes Conference Room.
The addition will allow the company to retain 20 existing employees and hire an additional six workers within three years, said IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis.
An independent cost-benefit analysis of the proposed financial aid package shows the $230,432 price tag of the PILOT and two exemptions would be offset by $33.6 million in benefits in the form of ongoing payroll, capital costs, PILOT payments, temporary sales tax revenue, and the IDA agency fee.