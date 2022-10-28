WATERLOO — Sessler Companies has been honored by the state.
Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, recently presented the company with its induction into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
Gallahan’s office said the registry was created in 2020 to recognize businesses in operation for over 50 years that have become a fixture in their communities. The registry is administered by the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.
Gallahan said the registry opened for its first round of nominations in 2021 and Sessler Companies was selected in the first round of inductees.
The assemblyman said he nominated Sessler to be placed on the registry.
“Since its founding in 1958, Sessler Companies has contributed greatly to the success of the Seneca County,” Gallahan said in a press release. “Not only does Sessler Companies contribute to our local economic growth, but they have worked hand in hand with different local organizations to strengthen the local community. I have been a firsthand witness to the history of Sessler Companies and have personally seen the great impact they make in the local community, developing areas including the Sampson State Park and future plans at Seneca Lake State Park. Thanks to the Sessler family and Sessler Companies for their continued investment in the community.”
Jane Sessler Shaffer said the companies are pleased to be recognized.
“Giving back to our local community has been a value that was imparted upon us by our parents, Barb and Vern Sessler,” she said. “Our family is honored to receive this induction into the Historic Business Registry. This is truly a testament to our team as a whole, which, through their hard work and dedication, has allowed our companies to actively participate and support community organizations and invest in community development projects throughout the region. Thank you, Assemblyman Gallahan for the nomination.”
Sessler Wrecking is one of the nation’s largest demolition firms, specializing in bridge, building and industrial demolition, environmental and marine services and site preparation.