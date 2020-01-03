WATERLOO — The 3S Gateway LLC, formed by siblings LaVerne and Craig Sessler and Jane Sessler Shafer, is seeking to renew state permits to install 24 docks along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal at the end of East Avenue.
The Waterloo-based development company is seeking to extend state Department of Environmental Conservation permits for docks, platforms and mooring and a freshwater wetlands permit.
They are proposing to install the docks, each four-feet wide and 40-feet long, to be on 12-inch diameter pilings, on the north side of the canal. The proposed area for the docks is within the regulated 100-foot adjacent area to a state freshwater wetlands.
The DEC has said the project is an unlisted action that will not have a significant impact on the environment. A negative declaration is on file.
Filed application documents and DEC draft permits, where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the address of contact person Kristine M. Carlson, DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon. To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with Carlson at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Written comments on the project must be submitted to Carlson no later than Jan. 16.
Bruce Sherman of the Sessler Companies said 3S Gateway LLC received the permits several years ago, but they have expired. The docks have not yet been installed and Sherman said there are no immediate plans for the docks. He said the company owns about 14 acres along the canal and extending north to Routes 5&20.