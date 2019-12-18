MACEDON — Monroe County’s loss is Wayne County’s gain.
Sessler Environmental Services, which has roots in Waterloo, has announced it will move from Rochester to a larger facility on Research Forest Road in Macedon next spring, creating up to 32 new jobs.
Empire State Development (ESD) announced Tuesday that the environmental management and remediation company will move into a 21,000-square-foot renovated building and purchase new machinery and equipment with help from ESD.
The company was founded in 2016 by Brian, Daniel, Jeffrey, Kevin and Nicholas Sessler, children of Sessler Wrecking & Excavating of Waterloo officials Craig and LaVerne Sessler Jr. The Sessler Company was founded in 1958 by LaVerne Sessler Sr. in Waterloo.
SES handles environmental services for clients in the federal, public and private sectors throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions of the United States. It specializes in decontamination, decommissioning and demolition work, environmental remediation and disaster relief, along with other services. It was involved in relief work during the devastating flooding in south Seneca County in August 2018.
“We are very pleased and excited to relocate and expand our company’s operations,’’ said company President Brian Sessler.
“This new facility will meet our growing corporate needs and support our clients requirements while allowing SES to hire additional staff,” Sessler said, thanking ESD for its assistance.
ESD is assisting the company with its expansion project through a $250,000 capital grant. Up to 32 new jobs will be created and 111 jobs will be retained. Wayne County and the Greater Rochester Enterprise also are assisting with the project. The total project cost is about $2.267 million.
“SES has a history of providing exceptional environmental services across the northeastern United States,” said Brian Pincelli, Wayne County Industrial Development Agency CEO and executive director. “We’re exited to see them grow here and appreciate their investment in Wayne County.”
SES also has offices in Syracuse, Buffalo and Albany.