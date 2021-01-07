WATERLOO — In 2018, the Sessler Companies formed SamSen after being awarded a concessionaire lease to operate marinas at Sampson State Park in Romulus and Seneca Lake State Park in Waterloo and Fayette.
The original name took the first three letters of each state park. The Waterloo excavating and wrecking company made significant upgrades to the marinas over the last two years and, earlier this week, announced it is rebranding its operation Seneca Lake Resorts, complete with a new logo and website.
"The new name, Seneca Lake Resorts, truly exemplifies what we have built and are planning to build at our two amazing locations on Seneca Lake, right in the heart of the Finger Lakes region," said Kevin Reeder, general manager, "and, frankly, this rebranding helps us better identify our complete package of unique offerings."
A complete reconstruction of the 90-slip marina at Sampson is done, along with the development of new rental cabins, a seasonal RV campground, a marina gas dock, a convenience store, and a comfort station.
At Seneca Lake State Park, upgrades to the 216-slip marina are in progress. The work will include a reconstruction of the comfort station for marina patrons.
Seneca Lake Resorts will continue to add amenities to the two parks. This will include a new event venue at Sampson called The Vista, a renovated, 4,000-square-foot space overlooking the marina with sweeping views of the lake and sunsets. It will be available for bookings in 2021.
Seneca Lake Resorts also plans to add more rental cabins and new RV sites for the upcoming year.