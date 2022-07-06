WATERLOO — Craig and Verne Sessler and their sister, Jane Shaffer, want to expand the corporate office building of Sessler Wrecking and the Sessler Companies on Route 96.
The siblings, children of company founders LaVerne and Barbara Sessler, are seeking a PILOT agreement, an exemption from sales tax on building materials and supplies, and an exemption from the mortgage recording tax from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The IDA Board of Directors will meet at noon Thursday to consider a motion offering those financial inducements. If approved, a public hearing will be held and a cost-benefit analysis completed before final approval is considered, possibly in August.
Officials of 5S Development, an arm of Sessler Wrecking, say the expansion will allow the company to retain 25 employees and hire nine more.
The IDA board also will consider a sales tax exemption request from Seneca Gardens Solar LLC for a 5 megawatt solar farm in Seneca Falls. If accepted, that also would be subject to a public hearing and cost-benefits analysis before final approval is considered.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said the IDA is working with One Seneca and Empire State Development Corp. to determine options for the future redevelopment of the former Willard Drug Treatment Campus. Built as a state psychiatric center on the east shore of Seneca Lake in 1869, it closed in 1995. Thirteen acres were used by the state Department of Corrections until the drug treatment center closed in March, leaving the 630-acre campus vacant.
Thursday’s meeting also will be live-streamed at www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.