SENECA FALLS — The seven condoled official chiefs of the Cayuga Indian Nation, some from Canada and others from New York, will conduct a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday to discuss the Feb. 22 destruction of 12 buildings on Nation property on Route 89.
The seven chiefs who plan to be present are Bear Clan Chiefs Steve Jacobs, Sam George and Andrew Warner; Heron Clan Chief William Jacobs; Snipe Clan Chief Roger Silversmith, Turtle Clan Chief Blake Bomberry and Deer Clan Chief Steve Maracle.
The press conference will be at the site of the Cayuga cultural center, one of the buildings demolished at 2 a.m. Feb. 22 on orders from the Cayuga Nation faction led by Clint Halftown.
“The difficulties within the Nation will be addressed at the press conference,” said Dan Hill, spokesman for the Cayuga Nation Chiefs of the Haudenosaunee or Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy.
Hill said the gathering of the seven condoled chiefs is historic for a press conference.
Halftown and four others comprising the Cayuga Nation Council — Tim Twoguns, Gary Wheeler, Michael Barringer and Donald Jimerson — have defended their hiring of a private contractor to partially or fully demolish the buildings. They claim the traditional group operating the Seneca Falls properties, including LakeSide Trading gas station and convenience store, are trespassers involved in illegal weapons and drugs who don’t share profits with the Nation.
The two factions are bitterly divided over which one should be the proper leadership or governing body of the 500-plus member Cayuga Nation.
The Halftown faction operates CIN businesses in Union Springs, Cayuga County.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James Kennedy Jr. issued a statement Thursday about the Cayuga Nation situation. He said he shares the public’s concern regarding the impact that this internal dispute within the Cayuga Nation of Indians has on the public safety of all members of the community.
“My office, together with the Department of Justice, Office of Tribal Justice, and other DOJ components, is collecting information regarding the pre-dawn events of Feb. 22 and assessing whether any violations of applicable law occurred,” Kennedy said.
He added that his office is in discussions with the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, regarding “both the circumstances giving rise to the incident itself and potential responses.”
“In addition, we have requested the assistance of both BIA and the DOJ’s community relations service in the dispute,” he added.
Kennedy said the paramount objective is preserving public safety.
“We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners in pursuit of that goal, as we all do all that we can to ensure that all involved exhibit respect not only for applicable law, but for one another as well,” Kennedy said.
Additionally, Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen announced that the county has issued building permits to the Cayuga Nation to resume demolition activities and cleanup at the Route 89 properties.
The county Code Enforcement Department issued stop work orders Feb. 24, ordering all activities related to building demolitions to cease until all requisite permit requirements were met, including that all property taxes are current on the two parcels. Hayssen said the stop work orders have been lifted.
He said the activities on the property will be closely monitored by the county to ensure compliance with terms of the issued permits.