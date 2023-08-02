PENN YAN — More than $142,000 is going to 16 nonprofit organizations serving Yates County and its residents.
The grants were announced recently by the Rochester Area Community Foundation and its geographic affiliate, Yates Community Endowment. The Rochester foundation contributed $91,800 and the local endowment $50,400.
The foundation’s infusion of grant dollars into Yates County is part of a new strategy to expand its grants to counties in its service area outside of Monroe County.
“Rural counties, often overlooked by funders, need a great deal more support to bolster social innovation and lessen the disparities faced by its residents,” said Erin Barry, the foundation’s vice president of community services. “With this boost in funding, our goal is to increase access to critical services and enhance operations of outstanding nonprofits that serve our rural neighbors.”
The largest grant — $45,000 — is going to Rainbow Junction Ltd., a childcare center. It will support renovations at its longtime Penn Yan site and newly acquired Dundee location.
“We were very excited to hear the funding announcement,” said Jen Clancey, president of Rainbow Junction’s board of directors, noting $30,000 is going to the Penn Yan center and $15,000 to the Dundee site. “In Penn Yan, the funds will be going toward a building update, most notably the start of a project to install new flooring throughout the entire center. Our current flooring is over 20 years old and has seen lots of wear. Some of the funds will also be put toward our playground improvement project.
“In Dundee, funds will be mainly used for technology updates to the center as well as some classroom equipment and resource updates.”
The Penn Yan-based Keuka Housing Council is getting $15,000 to support Firm Roots, a new program at the HOPE Center that allow children 17 and younger to eat a fresh-cooked meal at any time during normal operational hours. Participants can also learn how to prepare meals, budgeting, job preparation, and daily living skills.
“Firm Roots aims to support youth ... in combating youth poverty in the summer-school months and school breaks,” said David Prete, the council’s executive director. “Funding will be used to run and support the workshops’ expenses and several additional supplies, as well as supplies for the hot-cooked meals. Funds will also be used for fees to receive support from the community’s services, as well as the part-time program coordinator and full-time program manager and other additional recruitment.”
Our Town Rocks in Dundee is getting $10,000. Caryl Sutterby, the organization’s director, said the mission of Our Town Rocks is to preserve and improve the physical, social, and economic health of the Barrington/Starkey/Dundee area.
“We attempt daily to bring people together to work for the betterment of the neighborhood, and increase the sense of pride in the community and its people,” Sutterby said. “We are a catalyst. We don’t build the buildings, we provide opportunities for residents to come together to build the buildings.”
Barry said in counties where the Rochester Area Community Foundation has geographic affiliates, like Yates, “our staff will collaborate with those local advisory committees to make more impact together and co-invest in projects and programs that promote the foundation’s broad grant-making goals of equity and vitality.”
Barry added that people serving on the Yates Community Endowment advisory board live in the county, know the needs, and can help identify where funding gaps exist. The grant total represents a 126% increase over last year’s total.
“Grant-making committee members were so excited about having significantly more money than they thought they were going to have … and how they could maximize the impact of those dollars,” said Ann McMullen, co-chair of Yates Community Endowment. “The additional funding is great, but the additional presence (of foundation staff) here is making a difference in the community knowing more about the endowment.”