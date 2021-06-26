SODUS POINT — Several people were rescued Thursday afternoon from Lake Ontario after their kayaks overturned.
According to the Wayne County sheriff’s office, deputies from the marine patrol responded to the incident about 1:15 p.m. Two people, both wearing life jackets, were pulled onto a patrol boat about a mile north of the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum.
Deputies saw another kayak in the area, with one person with a life jacket in the water and another in the kayak, which had taken on water. They were pulled onto the boat, as were two other people in another nearby kayak.
All six people, members of the Beheshti family from Horseheads, Chemung County, were checked over on the shore by ambulance personnel and released. Police said the family was vacationing in the area.
Also responding were the water rescue units from the Sodus Point, North Rose and Pultneyville fire departments, as well as Silverwater Ambulance, state police and state Department of Environmental Conservation police.