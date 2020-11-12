GENEVA — Given a forum to talk about their interactions with the Geneva Police Department, 10 people told their stories to the Geneva Police Reform & Reinvention Collective Tuesday night.
The forum was the first of two scheduled by the collective. The next will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. As was the case last night, the session will be on Zoom.
Peter Gillotte and Michele Hill submitted written comments that were read aloud. Gillotte said he was treated with respect during a DWI arrest, while Hill said she and her husband, Tim, are involved in crisis intervention work and have had positive interactions with city police during those situations.
Charles King said his son has mental health issues that have led to police being called to his home on various occasions.
“I can say those trained in crisis intervention team did a very good job,” King said. “One of them was a woman officer and she seemed to lower the tension. Another had a hearing disability and read lips and that seemed to help as well.”
King also spoke of a time when a person down on his luck came to him outside his house and asked for money. King said a police officer pulled up and told the man to move on and made disparaging remarks.
“I respect the police, but I don’t worship them,” King said. “My kids are of Asian descent and often get abused at school. I can say (School Resource Officer) Raul Arroyo has handled that very well.”
Former Ward 2 City Councilor Paul D’Amico said he hasn’t had much direct interaction with police, but he is a vocal supporter of the department. He urged the collective to be unbiased and not “have an agenda” in its work of making policy change recommendations to Council.
“I oppose allowing people to make anonymous comments that criticize the police in an inappropriate way,” D’Amico said. “I would say the focus should be tweaks of the department, not reinventing it.”
Mike Pinco, who helped organize a rally in opposition to City Council’s recent vote to eliminate two probationary police officers from the 2021 budget, said his only interaction has been calling in a noise complaint in his neighborhood that he said was handled with respect for the noisemakers and himself.
However, Ahmad Whitfield, a Geneva native, said he’s had several encounters with police that weren’t always positive.
“I’ve had officers who gave me respect and I gave it back,” Whitfield said, “but it seems more were on the other side. I’m not saying there was prejudice, but I think some of it was due to my last name.”
Whitfield recalled being pulled over while riding to the outlet mall with a friend after work. He said when he exited the car at the direction of the police, guns were drawn.
“I asked why they were stopping me,” Whitfield said. “One officer was especially antagonizing to me and threatened prison, saying I was accused of rape.”
Whitfield was found not guilty of that crime. He said he tried not to let the experience embitter him, noting he’s tried to change his life and focused on his children not going through what he did.
Whitfield said he has good relationships with three officers — he went to high school with two of then, he noted — “but others seem to feel a need to be aggressive. I think there should be more training in dealing with people.”
Collective member Raul Fuentes, owner of Creator’s Touch Barber Shop downtown, said he’s had to face unfounded accusations that his barber shop has customers and staff involved in the drug trade.
“I was told they had a camera at the bank across the street to focus on my shop,” Fuentes said. “I’ve had all kinds of criticisms on online forums, but now I’ve forged ahead and have respect for police after talking with them.”
Collective member Dr. José Canario relayed his story of being stopped by police on Castle Street late at night, after working a late shift at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
“I wondered if it was because I had an older car or because I was Hispanic with brown skin,” Canario said, “but since then I have developed a good relationship with police.”
Mayor Steve Valentino, also a collective member, said he occasionally got into minor trouble as a youth. He described the city and police department has having changed a lot in 50 years.
“It has improved, and I’m confident Chief (Mike) Passalacqua and his staff will do what is needed to do to make it better,” Valentino said. “I think changes can be made to bring us together. We need to keep up the dialogue.”
Allauna Overstreet-Gibson, also a collective member, said she grew up a “smart mouth,” not afraid to speak up when she saw injustice. She recalled walking downtown with an uncle one time when police pulled up and arrested him, forcing her and her sister to go to a nearby bar another uncle owned. She also talked about a party at her home that drew noise complaints from neighbors, causing police to respond.
“I felt I was not listened to. That upset me,” she said. “I have been pulled over by an officer and was respectful, but got an aggressive response. ... I’m willing to listen. I know they have a job to do.”
People can also submit comments by going to the city website and clicking on the police reform link.