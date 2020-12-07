WATERLOO — Adoption of a 2021 Seneca County budget and a proposal to segment or separate county Sewer District No. 2 highlights the agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The budget likely will not cause much of a stir. It calls for spending and tax reductions over 2020.
But the segmentation issue will likely generate debate. The board will begin with a public hearing on the proposed change in operations and billing for the North Depot/Hillside Wastewater Treatment Plant portion of the sewer district in Varick. The district, which serves the former Seneca Army Depot, has a second treatment plant, which serves the former depot in Romulus and the hamlet of Romulus.
The proposal is to declare the area served by the Hillside plant, which is the former Hillside Children’s Center and First Light Technologies, as its own operational service area who’s users will be subject to all direct and indirect operating costs of the plant.
Hillside Children’s Center moved out at the end of 2019, leaving First Light as the only user. Earl Martin has bought the 162-acre Hillside property from the county Industrial Development Agency, although the deed transfer has not taken place.
The segmentation means no other users in the sewer district will pay for any costs associated with the Hillside plant. The change would take place Jan. 1 and continue until the plant is fully decommissioned.
The board is scheduled to vote on the segmentation later in the meeting.
The board will be given a presentation on the 2019 audit of county finances by Randy Shepard, a partner in the Bonadio Group CPAs.
Sarah Davis, executive director of the IDA, will speak on two vacancies on the IDA Board of Directors.
The board also will consider these resolutions:
• To adopt a 2021 county budget of $66.6 million, down from $70 million in 2020. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will decline from $4.28 to $4, despite a drop in sales tax and gaming revenue. An increased use of reserves will help reduce the tax rate.
• To authorize contracts for services with affiliate organizations in exchange for county funds in 2021. They include $48,825 for the Beverly Animal Shelter, $110,000 for the county’s five public libraries and the regional library system, $378,000 for the Cornell Cooperative Extension, $298,443 for the county Soil & Water Conservation District, $6,000 for the Seneca County Fair Association, $5,000 for Pathyay Home hospice and $5,000 for the Waterloo Memorial Day Committee.
• To authorize an inter-municipal agreement among the county and towns of Seneca Falls, Tyre and Junius for the conveyance of wastewater from a new county sewer district in those towns that runs down Route 414 to the Seneca Falls wastewater treatment plant.
• To accept $50,030 from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The money will be used by the county’s community counseling center, provider of mental health and addiction services.
• A motion to advertise for candidates to apply for a vacant county coroner position, caused by a resignation. The county has four elected, part-time coroners.
Under communications, the board will note a letter from Peter Jennings of Romulus seeking to defund the IDA and remove its duties, another from James Hughes of the Waterloo Library & Historical Society opposing any cut in tourism promotion funding, and a letter from Christine Kinsley opposing violations filed against Sauder’s Store in Seneca Fall for alleged COVID-19 regulations.