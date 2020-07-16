WATERLOO — Seneca County’s two troubled sewer districts will be the topic of a meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Water and Sewer Treatment Management & Operations Committee.
The meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the County Office Building, will not be open to the public. It will be live-streamed on Fingerlakes1.com via the county’s YouTube channel. The website is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQnobx8G-6CJzoa8UWJzyg.
Representatives from Barton & Loguidice will update committee members on sewer districts 1 and 2, both of which are under state Department of Environmental Conservation consent orders to upgrade.