WATERLOO — A local law that would regulate the use of public and private sewers and drains, along with the discharge of water and waste into the public sewer system, will be introduced at tonight’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The board’s Public Works Committee will discuss Local Law B of 2019. The motion calls for a public hearing on the legislation at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
The proposed law would provide penalties for violations, and provide for the administration and management of Seneca County’s three sewer districts. It covers many other areas related to public sewer systems, including connections, fees, sewer extensions, out-of-district users, and connections to other municipal sewer districts.
The Public Works Committee also will consider:
— Connection fees for county water district No. 1 and sewer districts No. 1 and 2.
— Adding a charge of $150, plus $50 per kilowatt hour generated, to permits for solar farms.
— Selling 65 pieces of surplus slate from the Three Bears Courthouse Complex sidewalk replacement project.
— Making the county the lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act process related to the proposed south-end sewer consolidation project.
Meanwhile, the full board will meet in special session at 7 p.m. tonight to conduct a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant application to the state for a housing-needs assessment.
In terms of resolutions in front of committees, all motions that area approved would go to the full board for final approval in August.
In other measures on committee agendas:
Economic Development & Tourism
— Mounting a campaign to have the county-owned Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery be designated as the state’s first veterans cemetery. In July 2021, operation of the cemetery will transition to the county.
— Adoption of a Seneca County Tourism and Economic Development Community Grant Program policy, allowing entities to propose projects to the county for possible funding from its tourism fund.
Public Safety & Criminal Justice
— Accepting a $245,016.32 state grant for the county’s victim and witness assistance program in the district attorney’s office. The grant requires a 20 percent local match.
— Contracting with South Seneca Ambulance for provide medical care and transportation to employees and inmates at the Seneca County Correctional Facility in Romulus. The contract calls for defined fees for services per call and a payment of $10.50 per mile.
Health & Human Services
— Accepting funds from the South Seneca, Seneca Falls and Waterloo school districts to support school-based substance abuse prevention services provided by the county for the 2019-20 school year. South Seneca would pay $26,475, Seneca Falls $31,506 and Waterloo $49,500.
— Hiring FLX Creatives of 121 Fall St. in Seneca Falls to provide a new website for the county Health Department.
