ROCHESTER — A Clifton Springs man faces a long prison sentence after pleading guilty to a felony charge.
Jerry Stearns, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor following a prior conviction. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.
The plea was announced in a press release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire, who is prosecuting the case, said Stearns was convicted on a federal charge of possession of child pornography in 2005. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years of parole.
In 2019, while on parole, Stearns possessed images of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent minors.
Stearns was arrested following an investigation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and U.S. Probation Department.
Stearns is scheduled to be sentenced July 13.