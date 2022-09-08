WATERLOO — Not showing up on time for a scheduled Seneca County Court proceeding has landed a man accused of child sexual abuse in the county jail.
Craig M. Kaufman, 39, of Romulus, was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies on a bench warrant issued by Judge Barry Porsch. That came after Kaufman was late to his court date earlier in the day.
Kaufman faces 32 counts in a grand jury indictment following his arrest earlier this year by Seneca Falls police. He is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 11 on numerous occasions.
The most serious charge he faces, predatory sexual assault against a child, is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. Kaufman also faces more than 20 felony counts of sexual abuse.
Kaufman and Angila M. Burnett, 30, of Seneca Falls, were arrested in April following a three-month investigation. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Burnett’s case is pending in town court, with the next court date scheduled for Sept. 26.
Town police were assisted in the investigation by state police, the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, county Child Protective Services, and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.
Police said Kaufman, who was on parole at the time of his alleged crimes, had been released from parole as part of the “Less is More Act,” a parole reform measure. He later made bail on the charges related to the investigation.
After Kaufman was arrested on the bench warrant, Porsch remanded him to the county jail, pending another court date.