WATERLOO — The Seneca Falls man accused of nearly killing a woman earlier this year will be getting a new attorney, meaning his case will likely not be resolved until next year.
Christopher Freeman’s court-appointed attorney, Joe Lucchesi, recently told the Times he asked Acting Seneca County Judge Daniel Doyle to take him off the case. Lucchesi did not disclose the reason for that request.
Freeman is scheduled to be in court Tuesday. According to court documents, his new attorney will be Joe Sapio.
Freeman, 32, faces felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges stemming from an Aug. 17 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls.
Freeman is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic incident. Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said three children were there, and Freeman put the woman and children in a vehicle and drove off.
Freeman exited the vehicle on Chapin Street and ran into a nearby mobile home. Peenstra said Freeman then stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there; officers performed lifesaving measures on him until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds. Officers performed emergency measures on her until EMTs arrived.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Freeman was arrested after his release several days later.
Police got a search warrant for the vehicle, the mobile home where Freeman was found and Freeman’s medical records with the warrant. A blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said a recent psychiatric evaluation determined Freeman is competent to stand trial. Under a current plea offer, Freeman could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if he pleads guilty to first-degree assault, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Doyle warned Freeman that if he is convicted at trial, the judge could sentence him to the full 25 years as a second felony offender.
Freeman has been incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail without bail since his arrest.