SENECA FALLS — The Town Board has officially dropped eminent domain proceedings for the Ludovico Sculpture Trail.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to end a contract with the law firm Barclay Damon, which was hired by the previous board to pursue eminent domain. That board wanted to install a sewer line along the trail to the town’s wastewater plant, which town officials said would be cheaper and less disruptive than running the line down West Bayard Street.
The trail runs along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The Friends of the Ludovico Sculpture Trail objected to eminent domain, leading to court arguments.
Last June, an appeals court in Rochester ruled against the town. However, the contract with Barclay Damon remained until Tuesday.
“The feeling of the board is we do not want to continue eminent domain proceedings,” said Supervisor Mike Ferrara. “We will start working on option B, which is taking the line down Bayard Street.”
Town property owner Allison Stokes read a statement before the meeting, noting the board spent nearly $200,000 on legal fees to Barclay Damon. She said she was pleased with the board’s decision to end the matter.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
• SENECA MEADOWS — Took no action on issuing an operating license to Seneca Meadows to run the landfill. The matter had been tabled at the February meeting.
The board has delayed the issue due to odor concerns, which some members say violates the Host Community Agreement with Seneca Meadows. That agreement calls for the landfill to give the town $3 million per year to meet certain criteria, including odor control.
Ferrara said board members Doug Avery, Steve Churchill and Dave DeLelys want more accountability from Seneca Meadows. The landfill continues to operate on a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“We will talk about it,” Ferrara said.
• TOWN MANAGER — By a 3-2 vote, rejected a resolution by Ferrara to appoint a citizens advisory committee to look into hiring a town manager. Ferrara and board member Dawn Dyson voted for the committee, while Avery, Churchill and DeLelys voted against.
The matter could be discussed again at a future meeting.
• LOCAL LAW — Unanimously approved a resolution to reduce the number of members on the Seneca Falls Heritage Preservation Committee from seven to five, with two alternates.