SENECA FALLS — Candidates for seats on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors and the Seneca Falls Town Board this fall have been asked to respond to an eight-question survey by the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee.
The candidates are asked to respond by Oct. 11, after which the responses will be rated and published. Responses are to be sent to SFEAC Chairwoman Valerie Sandlas at 2 Greenbrier Circle. Her email is vsandlas@rochester.rr.com.
The survey questions:
• How would you maintain and enforce Local Law 3 of 2016, which would require Seneca Meadows to close by Dec. 31, 2025, and prohibit any new waste disposal facilities in the town?
• If you reject Local Law 3, what, if anything, would you do to replace it?
• Are you in favor of or opposed to renegotiating the current host community benefits agreement? Why and how?
• What is your position on the need and value of a solid waste management plan for Seneca County?
• If elected, how do you plan to monitor and enforce the host agreement between the town and landfill until closure and after closure?
• What would you do about the amount of leachate now going through the town wastewater treatment plant from the landfill?
• What and how would you treat the $18 million to $20 million the town will receive from Seneca Meadows between now and the planned closing in 2025?
• If you agree with Local Law 3, what is your plan for post-closure responsibility by SMI to Seneca Falls regarding ongoing monitoring and management?
• Increased odor issues from SMI are re-occurring over the past few months. What role should the Board of Supervisors have in monitoring and enforcing odor pollution?
• Do you have any position on taking campaign contributions from SMI?
Eleven of the 14 seats on the county Board of Supervisors are up for election this year. In Seneca Falls, the town supervisor and two Town Board seats will be determined in November.