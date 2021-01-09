SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls school district announced Friday morning it will continue remote learning for grades 6-12 until Jan. 19.
“Due to quarantines and absences of faculty and staff on a daily basis, it has become harder than ever to cover instructional classes when faculty/staff are absent,” Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman wrote in a message to the school community on the district’s website.
Students learning in-person in grades K-5 will continue to report to school as normal.
Mynderse Academy students who attend BOCES (New Visions and FLTCC) will continue to do so and should arrive on the school campus to catch their buses.
In his message, Clingerman said all other students in grades six through 12 should:
- Follow their regular daily schedule remotely
- Log into Google Classroom to access Zoom links for classes
- Check their emails for teacher communications
- Not log in for study halls or lunch
“We all wish this pandemic was over and we were bringing all students back Monday as we know being in the school building is the best chance for growth, engagement and allows students to experience all of the opportunities normally offered to students, but until we beat this pandemic, we need to continue to work together and make adjustments as needed,” Clingerman wrote.