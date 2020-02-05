SENECA FALLS — Before a referendum on a $1.95 million expansion of the Bridgeport Fire District’s west station is held later this month, residents will get a chance to learn more about the project.
An informational meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at 43 W. Bayard St., site of the west station — one of two firehouses in the district. The other is on Lower Lake Road.
Both Seneca Falls Volunteer Fire Department stations are owned and operated by the Bridgeport Fire District, which is governed by an elected board of fire commissioners.
The department wants to consolidate some of the functions of the two separate stations into the West Bayard Street location, keeping the Lower Lake Road station for storage of special-operations equipment and for use as a training facility.
The the 3,215-square-foot addition would include:
• Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms and a decontamination area with showers.
• A day room and lounge.
• A community-accessible district and fire department office with room for document storage.
• A new kitchen.
• A 50-person meeting room.
• An outdoor patio area.
The project includes the addition of a 760-square-foot truck bay to the south, a radio/work room, an enlarged utility room and storage and mechanical space to support the project.
The existing one-story fire house on West Bayard Street was built in 1979 and has 5,892 square feet of space. It has not been updated since, although fire district officials say it has been well maintained. The space is no longer large enough to serve current operational, administrative and safety needs, officials say.
The west station’s current deficiencies from a safety standpoint are listed as:
• Turnout gear is currently hung in the truck bay, which does not meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety requirements. Fire gear holds soot and potentially harmful elements and requires special handling.
• Turnout gear is hung in the truck bay in close proximity to moving fire trucks as they exit in emergency mode, creating a hazard for volunteers as they put on their gear.
• The West Bayard Street station does not have any decontamination facilities and the restrooms are not ADA compliant.
Also, vital pieces of equipment for putting the fire trucks back in service after a fire call are housed at the Lower Lake Road station, creating logistical challenges for the volunteers.
The project is being proposed now, according to fire district officials, because of the need for the upgrades and favorable interest rates for financing. The plan is to borrow $1.55 million and use $400,000 from an existing capital reserve fund. Fire officials said the overall impact is estimated to be a $12 increase in annual town taxes for a property assessed at $100,000, or $1 a month.
A public referendum on the project is 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 2528 Lower Lake Road east station.