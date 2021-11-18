SENECA FALLS — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Seneca County Fire Investigation Team remained on the scene of a blaze that broke out nearly 24 hours earlier — a blaze that required firefighters to return twice more.
“The fire is currently under investigation,” Seneca Falls Fire Department Chief Allen Larsen said by phone from the scene on State Street. “I’m not at liberty to discuss (the cause) at this time, but it’s an active investigation.”
Initially, local firefighters and police responded to the house at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Waterloo, Fayette, and Aurelius (Cayuga County) fire departments provided mutual aid.
“The fire was well involved on the first floor, but nothing we could not manage,” said Larsen, noting it took about an hour to put it out the first time.
Larsen said the lone resident of the house, a male in his 60s, was eating dinner at a local restaurant at the time. Larsen declined to identify the man, citing privacy concerns.
Larsen said firefighters were at the scene until about 8 p.m., but returned just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the second floor engulfed in flames.
Despite the nature of the blaze, Larsen said neighboring homes weren’t damaged.
“There could have been a hot spot in the wall or something like that ... but I don’t think that was the case,” Larsen said. “Something went awry.”
Firefighters brought the second fire under control at approximately 3:30 a.m., but had to return about 30 minutes later to douse two small hot spots. Larsen said those could have been under the collapsed roof.
The Border City and Clyde fire departments were on standby, covering for those that were at the fire scene. North Seneca Ambulance also responded, but there no injuries or medical issues for firefighters in the 30-degree weather.
Seneca Falls Police Lt. Tim Snyder referred questions about the fire to Larsen. On the police department’s Facebook page, the agency noted that a State Street resident, Linda McCully, baked cookies and made coffee for firefighters and police on the scene.