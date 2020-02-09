SENECA FALLS — Town police arrested a local man Thursday following an investigation into two alleged incidents last year, including a vehicle fire and a shotgun being fired at a home.
Douglas W. Brewer, 34, of State Street, faces felony charges of third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal mischief.
Brewer was arrested after an investigation of several months by the Seneca Falls Police Department’s criminal investigation division.
Police said the arson and one criminal mischief charge stem from an Oct. 31 incident, when police, the Seneca Falls Fire Department and Seneca County Fire Investigation Team responded to a vehicle fire at an undisclosed address that was later deemed suspicious.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra was unavailable Friday for more details on the case. Seneca Falls PD Lt. Tim Snyder said Brewer set fire to another person’s vehicle.
Police said the second incident was Nov. 2, when police responded to a report of a shotgun fired at the same residence, causing several thousand dollars in damage. That resulted in the other criminal mischief charge and the weapons charge.
Snyder said that incident was not the result of a domestic dispute or an argument. He declined to elaborate, citing privacy issues for the alleged victims.
Brewer was taken to the Seneca County Jail for arraignment.
SFPD investigators were assisted by state police investigators and the county sheriff’s office.