WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls man was convicted on one felony charge and acquitted of another Monday during a Seneca County Court trial.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said a jury found Jereck Abrams guilty of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and not guilty of fourth-degree conspiracy, class E felony.
Abrams, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced March 15 by county Judge Barry Porsch, who presided over the trial. Mashewske said Abrams, as a second felony offender, faces a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of 12 years, followed by parole.
Abrams and another Seneca Falls man, David Brownell, were arrested in February 2022 by the Seneca County sheriff’s office narcotics unit on Fall Street. Mashewske said Abrams was selling cocaine to Brownell in Abrams’ vehicle when narcotics unit officers, with assistance from state police and Ontario County sheriff’s investigators, showed up to execute a search warrant at Brownell’s home.
A subsequent search warrant executed on Abrams’ car resulted in cocaine and crack cocaine being found in the vehicle. Brownell also was arrested and later sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and burglary charges.
Mashewske, who prosecuted the case, said Abrams’ trial began last Wednesday.