WATERLOO — Two years after nearly stabbing a woman to death, a Seneca Falls man is finally heading to prison.
Christopher Freeman, 34, was sentenced Wednesday by Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Porsch denied Freeman's request for a two-week adjournment so he could get married before going to prison.
"The sentence imposed by the Court (Porsch) will insure that Mr. Freeman will not be a danger to Seneca County citizens for a long time," Sinkiewicz said. "The seriousness of the domestic violence that occurred in this case required nothing less."
Freeman pleaded guilty to the charge last month, just days before his trial was to begin. He faced felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges stemming from an August 2019 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls.
Freeman stabbed the woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic dispute, then put the woman and three children in a vehicle and drove off. Police said Freeman got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street, ran into a nearby mobile home and stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there.
Officers performed lifesaving measures on Freeman until emergency medical technicians arrived. Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds and performed emergency measures on her until EMTs arrived.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Freeman was arrested after his release several days later, while the woman was hospitalized for several weeks.
Police said a blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated at the time of the stabbing.
The case was delayed numerous times for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Freeman also went through several attorneys and refused previous plea deals, including one for 15 years in prison.
Freeman faced up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.