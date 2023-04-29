WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls man local police subdued with a “beanbag shotgun” during a bizarre and sometimes tense situation is heading to prison.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Florencio Alicea to 2-4 years in prison Wednesday after Alicea pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
Alicea, 38, faced numerous charges for a May 2022 incident on Chapin Street, where he smashed an electrical meter with a hammer and ran into a mobile home where he used to live. Alicea refused to come out after police arrived, broke several windows in the mobile home, and threatened to harm police if they entered.
Stu Peenstra, the town’s police chief at the time, said a teenager in the home Alicea knew — police said they were not related — escaped without injury.
While Peenstra didn’t describe the incident as a standoff, he said Seneca County sheriff’s office personnel and state police also responded. Police talked to Alicea for almost two hours before entering the mobile home, although not forcefully.
Alicea lit a butane torch, pointed it at officers, and threatened to burn them. Peenstra said police used a “Bean Bag Impact Weapon” to subdue Alicea, who was treated at Geneva General Hospital and later arrested.
Peenstra said the shotgun, a less lethal option for use of force, fires small beanbags to bring some situations to an end without using deadly force.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz also reported the following in county court Wednesday:
• Ernastiaze Moore, 23, a former inmate at Five Points Correctional Facility, was sentenced to 1⅓ to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempted assault.
Moore was one of several inmates arrested following a January incident called a “riot” by the union representing corrections officers at the maximum security prison in Romulus. Several officers were injured.
The prison term will be added to Moore’s 20-year sentence for attempted murder in Monroe County.
• Preston Lagasse, 46, of North Rose, was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of grand larceny. Lagasse was arrested last year by state police for stealing a large amount of merchandise from Lowe’s in Waterloo.
• Bryndyn Neel, 33, of Seneca Falls, was sentenced to a year in jail after he was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child at trial. Neel was acquitted of several felony charges.
Neel was arrested by Seneca Falls police in 2021 following an investigation. He was accused of having forcible, non-consensual sex with a female younger than 17.
Attorneys said the case included three trials and a withdrawn guilty plea.
• Jeffrey Binns, 20, of Waterloo, was sentenced to six months in jail and probation after pleading guilty to possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child.
• Aythea Myers, 38, of New York City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation after pleading guilty to promoting prison contraband. The charge stems from an incident at Five Points.