ROCHESTER — A Seneca Falls man will be spending more than three years in prison for child pornography.
Matthew A. Urquhart, 33, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 44 months in prison for possession of child pornography. The prison time will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Urquhart will have to register as a sex offender, also.
The sentence was announced by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, said FBI special agents identified Urquhart actively trading child pornography from a mobile home in Seneca Falls. Those agents, with assistance from the Seneca Falls Police Department and Seneca County sheriff’s office, obtained warrants to search two residences Urquhart occupied. Digital items were seized.
A forensic analysis determined Urquhart possessed multiple images and videos of child pornography, including sexual abuse of prepubescent minors.