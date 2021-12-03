WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls man who ran over his parole officer’s foot with a vehicle is going to prison.
On Wednesday, Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Michael Greco to five years in prison followed by five years of parole after Greco pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted assault on a police/peace officer.
The charge stems from several incidents in January, when Seneca Falls police responded to a domestic dispute that started on Garden Street and continued in the parking lot of the Quality Inn. A woman was on the scene when police arrived, but Greco had left.
While police were talking to the woman, Greco returned in a vehicle but drove away when he saw police. He led officers on a 2-mile pursuit on Routes 5&20 that police called off for safety reasons.
Greco was seen a short time later on Gravel Road. Police tried to stop him there, but he took off again; police terminated that chase as well.
Later in the day, police got another call that Greco had returned to the hotel parking lot. Town police responded, as did Greco’s parole officer, Seneca County sheriff’s deputies, and Waterloo police.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said Greco backed over the parole officer’s foot in the parking lot, breaking it in several places. Greco then sped away from the scene again, chased by Seneca Falls and Waterloo police, and deputies. That chase ended when Greco’s vehicle went off the road on a turn, crashing into a utility pole.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
There were no injuries from the police chases. The parole officer was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was treated and released.