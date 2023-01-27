WATERLOO — In a case that goes back almost five years, a Seneca Falls man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of his 3-year-old stepson.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Donald Bovio pleaded guilty Thursday in county court to first-degree manslaughter. The class B violent felony is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bovio is scheduled to be sentenced March 15 by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook. Sinkiewicz said Cook has committed to a sentence ranging from 18-25 years.
Bovio faced numerous charges, including second-degree murder, in the May 2018 death of Panagiotis “Peter” Stephanides-Vacchino. Bovio pleaded guilty the following year and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, but an appeals court vacated the conviction last year.
The court ruled a key element of the murder charge — a term known as depraved indifference — was not covered sufficiently by the guilty plea. The court ruled that, at the time of the crime, the defendant must have an “utter disregard for the value of human life” and “not care whether the victim lived or died.”
The appeals court noted that during the plea to the murder charge, Bovio — through his attorney — said he did care for the victim. The appellate court sent the case back to county court, and a trial for Bovio was scheduled for next month.
“Based upon the Appellate Court’s decision, I believe this (manslaughter) plea would survive further appellate scrutiny and serve to hold Mr. Bovio accountable for his actions,” Sinkiewicz said.
Bovio’s court-appointed attorney, Rome Canzano, could not be reached for comment.
After pleading guilty to the murder charge, Bovio later professed his innocence and twice tried to withdraw his plea. Cook denied both requests.
On the night of May 12, 2018, Seneca Falls police arrived at the Hunter’s Run apartments on Peterman Road and found Peter unconscious on the kitchen floor. Bovio and his wife Alison, Peter’s mother, were there.
Donald Bovio had called 911, saying the boy fell down some stairs. Police found the child unresponsive and barely breathing. He was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where doctors told police the injuries were not consistent with a fall.
Peter was on life support for several days before he died.
Alison Bovio pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge as part of an agreement to cooperate in the case against her husband. She was sentenced in 2019 to 4-12 years in prison.
At the time, Sinkiewicz called the case a paradox involving a “mother who watched her husband toss her child around like a rag doll.” Sinkiewicz and Alison’s attorney, John Nabinger, said there was no evidence Alison took part in abusing Peter, and that she was abused as well, although she never reported it to authorities.
Police said the Bovios moved from Massachusetts to Seneca Falls about two months before Peter died, and they were married just a short time after they met on the internet. Court documents detailed the abuse of Peter including a broken leg, being beaten with a belt, and being dropped on his head by Donald Bovio.