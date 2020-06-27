MANCHESTER — As of Friday evening, a Seneca Falls man was listed in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after a barn collapse earlier in the day that injured three others.
Ontario County Undersheriff Dave Frasca said five contractors were taking down the barn off Stafford Road in Manchester at approximately 7:45 a.m. when the roof collapsed. The contractors, hired by homeowners Dan and Margaret Kelly, planned to relocate the barn in another county.
Craig Partee, 49, of Seneca Falls, was trapped for about 60 minutes before he was extricated by first responders. Partee, who was unconscious when help arrived, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong, where he was being treated for leg injuries and chest pain.
Jeffrey Mashewske, 52, of Newark, was taken by ambulance to Strong. As of Friday afternoon, he was still under evaluation in the emergency room for head and back pain.
Anthony Mashewske, 22, of Newark, was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for an arm injury.
Nicholas McCann, 20, of Waterloo, was checked over at the scene by ambulance personnel for minor injuries. He did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Craig Cavanaugh, 37, of Geneva, was not in the barn when it collapsed. He was not hurt.
A portion of the road was closed for about two hours while emergency personnel was on the scene. Also responding, in addition to the sheriff’s office and Mercy Flight, were firefighters from Shortsville, Manchester, and Farmington, Shortsville Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance.