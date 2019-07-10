SENECA FALLS — A local man who put out a fire on his boat was later ticketed for not having personal flotation devices on board.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said the incident, which was reported as a boat fire with a possible explosion, happened about 4 p.m. June 29 on Cayuga Lake. By the time the sheriff’s office marine patrol arrived, the fire was out and the boat had been towed to shore by another boater.
The 19-foot boat was operated by Eric Matthews, 27, of Seneca Falls. It was just east of Cayuga Lake State Park when a gas line began leaking onto the hot engine, starting the fire.
Luce said Matthews was able to extinguish the fire with his on-board fire extinguisher. The boat sustained fire damage to the engine and stern, and Matthews was not injured.
Also on board were three passengers from Seneca Falls — Katlyn Burgdorf, 26, James Varricchio, 28, and Sophia Catalano, 28. They were not injured.
The Seneca Falls Fire Department responded and cleaned up the remaining fuel leak. Deputies ticketed Matthews for not having any personal flotation devices on board. He will answer the charge in Seneca Falls Town Court.
Luce reminds boaters to inspect their vessel for any issues before going out on the water, have a plan and tell someone where they are going.
“Make sure your safety equipment is on board and up to date. A personal flotation device is required for each person on board, plus a throwable flotation device,” Luce said. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe boating season in the Finger Lakes.”
