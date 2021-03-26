WATERLOO — The second trial for a Seneca Falls man accused of seriously injuring a woman in 2016 is scheduled to begin next month in Seneca County Court.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said the trial for Jose Hernandez is set to begin April 19. Hernandez was convicted in a 2017 trial on felony charges of assault and criminal contempt, and sentenced by then county Judge Dennis Bender to the maximum of seven years in prison.
An appeals court ordered a new trial in 2019, ruling Bender should have excused a prospective juror for cause during jury selection. The prospective juror insisted police officers were unlikely to lie under oath because it would endanger their pensions.
Hernandez’s attorney at the time, Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger, had to use a peremptory challenge on the prospective juror and later exhausted his peremptory challenges.
Hernandez, now 50, was arrested in August 2016 by Seneca Falls police following an alleged domestic violence incident. He was accused of beating a woman and cutting her with a knife.
The woman was treated at Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital. During a statement at the sentencing, the woman said some of her injuries would be permanent.
The appeals court ruled statements made by Hernandez to Seneca Falls police at his home should have been suppressed, since he had not been given Miranda warnings at that time.
The court also ruled statements Hernandez made later at the Seneca Falls police station should have been suppressed because Hernandez invoked his right to counsel by saying “I think I will take a lawyer” or “I think I need a lawyer.”
Hernandez is now being represented by local attorney Joe Sapio.