SENECA FALLS — Town police have arrested two people following a three-month investigation into allegations of a child being sexually abused.
Craig T. Kaufman, 38, of Romulus, was charged Friday with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal sexual act, and aggravated sexual abuse. The predatory sexual assault charge is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. Kaufman also was charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where he was held pending a bail hearing. Police added that Kaufman, who was on parole at the time of the alleged crimes, was released from parole recently as part of the “Less is More Act,” a parole reform measure.
Angila M. Burnett, 30, of Seneca Falls, was charged Thursday with felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree criminal facilitation, and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was taken to the county jail for arraignment, where she posted bail and was released.
Town police were assisted by state police, Seneca County sheriff’s office, county district attorney’s office, county Child Protective Services, and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.