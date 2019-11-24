SENECA FALLS — Police Chief Stu Peenstra defended his effort to have the Town Board recognize the police chief and lieutenant as a bargaining unit.
On Thursday, Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said he will propose a resolution at the board’s Dec. 3 meeting to reduce the ranks of chief and lieutenant to sergeants and advertise for an acting police chief.
Lazzaro said he recognizes that police department management has a right to enter into discussions with the town to negotiate a contract, but said in this case “this is a conflict of interest.’’
He said Peenstra had previously presented a contract to the board, giving him and Lt. Tim Snyder the same rights and privileges as the rank-and-file officers, as negotiated by the board and the chief.
“The police chief was part of the negotiating team and should have disclosed his intent to negotiate a contract for himself and the lieutenant after rank-and-file negotiations were completed with the police force. He then should have recused himself from the negotiations team,’’ Lazzaro said.
He added that his rationale for introducing the demotion resolution is that management personnel make a career decision when accepting their positions and should not be given the same terms and conditions of employment as their rank-and-file employees.
On Friday, Lazzaro said he has had concerns about the matter since May when the town signed a new contract with the Police Benevolent Association. He said at that time, Peenstra asked for a memorandum of agreement giving him the same terms and conditions as the rank and file.
“The police chief sat in on negotiations and now is asking for the same,’’ Lazzaro said in a May 13 email to the board members.
“Any MOA would be a conflict of interest and as a member of the management of the town, the town employee handbook is the guideline that all employees need to adhere to, unless there is a union contract. The union contract would only be in effect for rank-and-file members of that department,’’ he added.
In a Friday statement, Peenstra said the police chief and lieutenant are civil service positions, protected by civil service law. He said under the Taylor Law, command staff has a right to enter into a collective bargaining unit.
“This bargaining unit was formed under the direction of the town’s labor relations attorney, Roemer, Wallens, Gold & Mineaux,’’ Peenstra said. “The recommendation to go in this direction was in the best interest of the town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls Police Department command staff.”
Peenstra said the command staff draft contract proposal has some similar benefits as Seneca Falls Police Benevolent Association Council 82’s contract, but the draft command staff bargaining unit contract is specific to the positions of police chief and police lieutenant.
“It is common practice to have the police chief or sheriff take part in their department’s bargaining process. Many of these police chiefs or sheriffs receive some form of equal or greater benefits as specified in their agencies’ bargaining unit contract,’’ he said.
Peenstra said failure to provide the chief and lieutenant with similar benefits may adversely affect the entire department.
“In the future, the most qualified employee to fill a command staff position may question whether or not leaving their collective bargaining unit is the best decision for their career and family,’’ he said.
“Supervisor Lazzaro will have the ability in the future to vote yes or no during a board meeting when the Town Board decides to read a resolution to either accept or deny the Seneca Falls Command Staff proposed contract,’’ Peenstra said. “This is a decision that is required to be voted on by the entire Town Board and is not a decision that one board member or a town supervisor can decide on their own,’’ he added.
Board member Doug Avery opposed Lazzaro’s plan Thursday. On Friday, board member David DeLelys agreed that Peenstra and Snyder have the legal right to unionize as a bargaining unit.
“This could affect the department in the future if those positions need to be filled. Qualified people in the department would look at these positions and ask if they want to move up and not have any protection in the future,’’ DeLelys said.
DeLelys said Peenstra and Snyder paid for a lawyer at the advice of the town’s labor relations attorney.{/span}
”Being in a union for 42 years, I believe I know where they are coming from. I believe they should organize as a union if at all possible to protect themselves and future employees who might want to fill their positions,’’ he said.
Board members Lou Ferrara and Vic Porretta, both of whom will be leaving the board Dec. 31, did not respond to an invitation for comment. Lazzaro will also be leaving office at the end of the year.