SENECA FALLS — After 24 years with the local police department, the last 10 as chief, Stu Peenstra is leaving his job at the end of the year to become the second-in-command at the Cayuga County sheriff’s office.
“I am excited to start a new and different chapter in my law enforcement career,” Peenstra said by phone Thursday, shortly after Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck issued a news release announcing Peenstra as his undersheriff starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Peenstra — a Cayuga County resident — will succeed Steve Smith, a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who will retire at the end of 2022. Smith has been undersheriff since 2019, when Schenck started as sheriff.
“Chief Peenstra is a proven leader who leads by example,” Schenck said in the release. “I have worked closely with him for many years and have developed a great deal of respect for his abilities as a law enforcement officer and administrator.”
Peenstra’s retirement from the Seneca Falls PD was announced at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, although there was no mention at that time of his new job.
Peenstra, 50, said Thursday that Schenck approached him earlier this year about his interest in being undersheriff. He said it was a difficult decision.
“I had to think about it and discuss it with my family. It was a few months before I got back to Brian, as I wanted to make sure it was the best move for everybody,” he said. “I wouldn’t give up my time with the Seneca Falls Police Department for anything. I have loved every minute of it. I have said many times that law enforcement is the best job in the world, and I mean it.”
Peenstra grew up in the Onondaga County community of Marietta and is a graduate of Marcellus High School. He earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Canton — where he played basketball — in 1992. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from SUNY Potsdam in 1994.
He worked in construction after college before graduating from the Black River/St. Lawrence Valley Police Academy in Watertown in 1998. He was a part-time officer in the Skaneateles Police Department when his wife Kristin got a teaching job in the Seneca Falls school district.
“I was knocking on [then Seneca Falls PD] Chief Fred Capozzi’s door almost monthly, begging and pleading for a job,” Peenstra said with a laugh.
Capozzi hired Peenstra as a part-time officer in 1998 and he was full-time the following year. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and named chief in 2012, when Capozzi retired after a long career.
Peenstra lives in the Cayuga County town of Sennett. His wife, who taught for several years in Seneca Falls, is now a teacher in Marcellus; their son goes to school in Skaneateles.
Peenstra said he has worked for many years with Schenck, who has been with the Cayuga County sheriff’s office for 25 years, on regional issues including the Cayuga Indian Nation.
“I highly respect what Sheriff Schenck has done in Cayuga County as a leader,” he said.
The Town Board is expected to name Peenstra’s successor as chief in the coming weeks or months. Peenstra said several prospective candidates have taken the civil service test for the position and interviews likely will be soon — a process he will take part in.
“I am looking forward to doing one more It’s a Wonderful Life Festival before I go,” he said. “I love that festival and want to be part of it one more time.”