SENECA FALLS — The town’s police chief said his officers are getting no cooperation from three men allegedly involved in a stabbing Wednesday, including the victim.
“Now we will try to develop a case on our own, because we have an uncooperative victim and no one is giving any statements,” Stu Peenstra said Thursday.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a tree on Mynderse Street just after 11:30 a.m. Peenstra said there was a fight outside the vehicle at some point, with one of the men stabbed several times.
Police are not releasing names at this time. Peenstra said the men are all about 30 and known to law enforcement.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Peenstra said his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he was treated and released.
The chief added that the victim refused to cooperate at the scene or at the hospital. One of the men left the scene before police arrived, but Peenstra said he was “tracked down” later and refused to talk.
The incident prompted a heavy emergency response including local police, the county sheriff’s office, state police, and state park police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seneca Falls Police Department at (315) 568-4850. Police are asking nearby homeowners with surveillance cameras to check their footage.
“We canvassed the neighborhood and are looking for video from Ring or doorbell cameras,” Peenstra said. “There were construction workers at a nearby railroad, but they just saw some kind of scuffle.”