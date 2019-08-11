SENECA FALLS — Arrests are likely, perhaps many of them, as town police continue to investigate a melee last month at the Hunter’s Run apartments on Peterman Road that involved more than 40 people.
“It was hectic,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said of the July 28 incident, which prompted a heavy police response about 10 p.m. that day. “There were multiple people yelling and screaming, restraining other people ... and a number of fights broke out.”
Peenstra said the incident started with two juveniles getting into a fight, and grew as family and friends entered the fray. He added that nearly every police officer in the county, including officers from Seneca Falls, Waterloo, state police and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, were called to respond.
They arrived to find dozens of people, perhaps as many as 60, involved in several brawls. Peenstra said most people police talked to at the scene were not cooperative.
“This was a tough incident,” he said. “We show up, and everybody is yelling and screaming and saying they want someone arrested, but no one is willing to talk or sign a statement.”
One person, 26-year-old Kaseem R. Hoover, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, and taken to the Seneca Falls Police Department; he was later released with an appearance ticket for town court.
Peenstra said police have reviewed body camera footage from the incident and have done several interviews. He added that police are still willing to talk to people who have information on the incident.
“Maybe there were people who were not willing to talk back then who have had a change of heart,” he said. “This is still an open investigation. Once we get factual information, we can start arresting people.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Seneca Falls Police Department at (315) 568-4850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.