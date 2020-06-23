SENECA FALLS — Police Chief Stu Peenstra and Lt. Tim Snyder will receive retroactive 3-percent salary increases under terms of a new contract approved by the Town Board June 2.
The two highest-ranking Police Department leaders formed a two-person bargaining unit last year that calls for them to receive the same pay hike as negotiated by the union representing rank-and-file police officers.
The new, four-year contract calls for 3-percent raises in 2020 and 2021 and the same percentage raises negotiated by the Police Benevolent Association for 2022 and 2023.
The contact sets Peenstra’s salary at $94,770.30 for 2020, retroactive to Jan. 1. Snyder’s salary is $84,812.26.